Nigeria: Save Lives, Blood Donation Don't Kill, CSO Begs Nigerians

Abuja — As avoidable death rate increases amongst Nigerians, a nonprofit organization, Haima Health Initiative, HHI, weekend, begged Nigerians to voluntarily donate blood to save lives.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Founder, HHI, Bukola Bolarinwa, expressed concern over fake news about blood donation as she debunked myths that some Nigerians had accepted and refused to voluntarily donate blood to save lives.

Bolarinwa who had a strong and committed advocate of blood donation pointed out some salient affecting the expected boost in blood donation.

She said: "There are several reasons. Firstly, most people have not been exposed to it from young. We carry out awareness at Universities and NYSC camps because its a great time to learn about it.

"Secondly, there are a lot of myths and safety concerns around the process which we help to debunk. For example, people think they can catch disease, that it is painful, that the blood will be sold or used for rituals. These are all untrue.

"Blood is usually collected by trained medical personnel, it is a largely painless process and used in the treatment of various illnesses like cancer, sickle cell, for women in labour, in accidents and emergencies.

"Finally, like you mentioned, the socioeconomic challenges makes it difficult for a large segment of poor people to contemplate giving blood because they are focused on meeting their basic needs.

"A large number of Nigerians are religious and are guided directly or indirectly by those doctrines. This means that when religious leaders discourage voluntary blood donation, there are large sections of the population that will adhere to that without questioning it.

"It is therefore paramount that more religious leaders use their positions of authority to teach the life saving importance of blood donation for various types of patients and don't spread misinformation on the process.

"We have worked with various churches and mosques to host blood drives and can assure the public that it is a safe and healthy exercise that is acceptable by most religions."

However, she said government agencies, CSOs, NGOs, religious and community leaders are to synergize and intensify education and advocacy to encourage Nigerians donate blood to save lives.

"Education and advocacy are the most important as the more people know and understand the process, especially from a young age, the more they will be willing to give.

"Organizations like Haima Health do a lot of advocacy using different mediums to raise awareness and recruit first time donors.

"In addition, medical facilities must create a conducive and welcoming environment for voluntary donors, treat them professionally and gratefully.

"It is very disappointing when a donor tries to give blood and is met with poor service as it means they are unlikely to go back", she said.

She added that the ways to sustain blood donation, donors are to be given incentives as well.

"The lifesaving act of donating blood should always be recognised. We support donors with logistics, gifts, food and drinks for their efforts at blood donation drives. We also keep them informed on the types of patients that have used their blood.

"In addition, Lagos State blood Transfusion Service offers a donor card which gives priority access to blood for donors and their relatives in case they need it.

"June 14 has been earmarked by the World Health Organisation, WHO, as a worldwide day to thank donors for their selfless gifts and it usually includes various activities to appreciate donors", she said.