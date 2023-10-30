Nigeria: Customs Seizes Pangolins, Elephant Tusk Worth N680 Million

The Eastern Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said it has made a significant breakthrough in combating wildlife trafficking by intercepting a substantial quantity of pangolin scales, elephant tusks and sacks of used second hand shoes worth N680,290,400 in its area of operation.

The command's Public Relation Officer, Emmanuel Tangwa who disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt at the weekend said, the seizure took place in the south-south coastal water-ways along Ibaka-Bakassi, saying Nigeria is committed to the Convention on International Trade In Endangered Species of Wild Fauna And Flora (CITES).

Tangwa said the operation led by diligent officers of the command, resulted in the confiscation of a sizable consignment of pangolin scales and elephant tusks amounting to 365.4 kg and six large sacks of used second hand shoes.

He said the interception represented a significant blow to the illicit trade of the endangered species, reinforcing Nigeria's determination to protect its wildlife and fulfil its obligation under the CITES convention.

He pointed out that the Customs Area Controller, Comp Mike Ugbagu, is thankful to the management of the Nigeria Customs Service for deploying gunboats and logistic boats to the command.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to provide its officers with the necessary tools and support needed to safeguard the nation's natural resources and habitat.