Nigeria: Alternative Fuel - Federal Govt Fast-Tracks CNG Adoption

To fast-track the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Nigeria, the federal government has inaugurated a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles pilot conversion centre in Lagos State, through the Presidential CNG Initiative (P-CNGi).

Chief executive officer of P-CNGi, Micheal Oluwagbemi, while speaking at inauguration of the FEMADAC Station on Saturday, described the step as significant development.

Oluwagbemi said the CNG centre would bring a more environmentally sustainable and economically viable future for Nigeria. The facility is situated at KM 42, Lekki-Epe

Recall that the P-CNGi Steering Committee has announced that seven CNG conversion centres have been established in the country.

He said the initiative had also on Friday handed over converted buses to State House in Abuja.

Oluwagbemi said the event was of immense significance for Nigerians and the global movement towards responsible energy choices.

"Today, as we officially open the Lagos Conversion Centre, we go beyond the inauguration of a facility; we extend a hand to a greener, more sustainable, and affordable future.

"We are not just changing how we fuel our vehicles; we are changing lives, one job at a time.

"The commissioning of the first of Lagos P-CNGi Pilot Conversion Centres is historic, as it is the first of many such facilities planned under the P-CNGi initiative,"Oluwagbemi said.

The engineer said that the initiative with the theme: "Energy Revolution: Powering Tomorrow, Today," represented Nigeria's commitment to transitioning to cleaner and more affordable energy solutions.

The P-CNGi chief executive officer said that the CEO said that the conversion centre was not only a symbol of Nigeria's dedication to environmental responsibility, but also a beacon of hope for its citizens.

He said that the initiative would create jobs and greener opportunities.

"More than 1,000 of such centres are planned nationwide in the next few years, with 55,000 conversions planned under the Palliative Program that have kicked off, designed to reduce the cost of transportation, especially mass transit for poor Nigerians.

"This work by collaborating with the private sector is to expand the conversion centre network of Nigeria from seven to at least 70, while creating over 2,000 jobs converting vehicles from PMS to CNG Bifuel that runs cheaper, cleaner and better.

"By embracing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) technology, the initiative addresses the twin challenges of sustainability and fiscal responsibility, which have become integral in the modern world.

"This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs,"Oluwagbemi said.

According to him, the conversion of vehicles to CNG is not just a transition to cleaner energy, it is a promise to generate employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

The CEO said that the inauguration aligned with the overarching goal of P-CNGi to foster innovation in the energy sector, ultimately benefitting the people of Nigeria.

He added: "In a world where environmental consciousness and responsible energy choices are paramount, P-CNGi's efforts underscore Nigeria's commitment to leading this global movement.

"The initiatives programme director aptly noted, "Challenges will emerge, but with our unwavering commitment, innovative spirit, and collaborative efforts, we are poised to overcome them.