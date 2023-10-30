Nigeria: Rivers Governor Dismisses Impeachment Threat As Crisis Engulfs State Assembly

30 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

There has been a rumour of a rift between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Monday dismissed an alleged impeachment threat against him as the state House of Assembly is currently engulfed in crisis.

According to Channels TV reports, the state lawmakers fled for safety as police operatives fired teargas outside the assembly complex in Port Harcourt.

The Peoples Democratic Party-controlled House of Assembly a few hours ago removed its Leader, Edison Ehie, said to be Mr Fubara's loyalist.

The majority of the lawmakers were said to have endorsed an impeachment notice against the governor.

"Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment," Channels TV quoted Governor Fubara as telling his supporters at the assembly complex.

"Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time, I will address the press," he said.

Mr Wike, against all the odds, had helped Mr Fubara, a former accountant general of the state, to succeed him as Rivers governor.

Mr Fubara was not known to be involved in active politics before he contested and won the March 2023 governorship election in the state.

