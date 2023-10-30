Nigeria: Why Zamfara Governors Hid True State of Insecurity in State - Marafa

Despite supporting the removal of the subsidy on petrol, the former senator said things are tough for Nigerians.

A former senator from Zamfara State, Kabiru Marafa said successive governors in the state did not reveal the true state of insecurity in the state to avoid indicting themselves.

Mr Marafa made the statement while addressing journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Terrorists, locally called bandits, have ravaged communities in Zamfara and most states in the North - west of over a decade in perhaps the biggest kidnap-for-ransom franchise in the country's history.

Despite repeated assurances by states and federal government to rid the area of these outlaws, insecurity has increased as the bandits have relentlessly attacked farming communities, travellers and educational institutions.

Millions have either been killed or displaced as a result of these attacks.

Mr Marafa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC,) said the former governors believed they would be accused of falling short of their duties if they revealed the true state of insecurity and the humanitarian crisis in the state.

Mr Marafa, who lost his bid to return to the senate during the 2023 general elections, however, said revealing how deeply insecure the state is would have helped in solving the crisis.

"Then, Zamfara insecurity, especially in the area of the huge humanitarian crisis we have in the state which a lot of Nigerians don't know because successive governments in the state tried not to bring the issue to the front burner.

"Because for whatever reason, they think bringing the issue to the front burner is like an indictment to them or a failure on their part. Whereas to me, I think bringing it out and letting everybody know what we are going through will be key to the solutions to the problem," Mr Marafa said.

Things are hard

Mr Marafa, who supported the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Tinubu, said the decision is making things hard for Nigerians.

He said he supported the removal of fuel subsidy because as a former senate committee chairman of the downstream sector, he was aware of the rot in the sector.

The opposition should support Tinubu

Mr Marafa also called on the opposition to join hands with Mr Tinubu to build the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, I expect also at national level for our elders to do the same (to accept the outcome of the elections and the court decision as he did when he lost his seat). They have exhausted their rights. So, it is over. Let us now move to building Nigeria. Let us now look at the plight of the masses.

"You know things are very difficult and hard, which is occasioned by the removal of subsidy which is a must. I was the Chairman of the Senate Committee of the Petroleum Downstream. So, I know what is happening in the area. Also, the rate of the dollar is adding to the difficulties in the country," Mr Marafa said.

He said talked about politics in Zamfara State with the president among other things.

Zamfara was governed by the APC but the party lost to the opposition People's Democratic Party during the 18 March

The APC, however, won the most votes during the presidential election.

Mr Marafa said he chronicled the events that led to the election during his visit.