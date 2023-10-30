Liberia: Letter to God - Lord, Everybody Has an Interest

column

Next Week, We Will Know the Place the Breeze DA Can Blow the Chicken From the Back Come From. I Rest My Case Ya Father.

Dear Father:

Have you heard; they say the Old Soljar man has been crying ooh. They say, he say, he wan go back to him son.

Ehn, you say whatin?

Father, da the galla me I hear oo. They say for the second round the man say, he wan go back to him son. The people mon make peace between he and him son. He say da the man two pekin them push him away.

You joking?

Father, da na fire coming from my mouth oo. And da na benniseeds popping sef. I heard the Old Soljar man say, he na go to sleepy Joe with him whole heart, it jus that the Footballer two pekin them spoiled between him and him son. Bor he wan go back to him for the second round.

Ehn! Da wah kina thing you talking so? Don't com give some people pressure here oo.

Father, you know me, I na leh gossip. Wen somebody tell you say fire in the hole, especially in our village here, you mon na jus dismiss it oo, because da Liberia here oo-aah.

Hmm, this one da na small thing oo.

Aah, have you ever wondered why the chicken cross the road? You think that jus to go to the other side? Awa, wait you will soon know why the cow na geh tale. If you taught the monkey would ever leave him black hand behind, well go think again.

My son, which one you na bring here again with your plenty parables?

Oh, Father, bor wait ooh, you think the chicken jus cross the road because it wan to go walkerboy, the chicken gat some interest across that road. You mon say him liver stream tie to the other side. You know how much the man spent doing the first voting time?

They will balance. You na know da time for some people to geh somer their money back? Aha, ooh jus be there, you na hear they say the child you no born, you na geh feelings.

Tell me about it my child.

Father, everybody hustling, da the village we find ourselves in na, no hard feelings. So, there is nothing leh loyalty in our village. When you find one loyal person without interest you come and tell me. So, leh them be sitting down there-they mon na "eat goat shit".

Um my son, this one will send some people to their early grave oo, because da na small thing you talking here so oo. You know whatin it mean for somebody to carry yor hope da high and drop it?

Ooh Father, da the one you talking slow leh da so. People do it all the time in our village, and in Uncle Sam's style too. They don't have loyalty only geh interest. So, the same people who can say I with you today, can leave you hanging tomorrow.

Huh, da na small thing, our village people mon know this one oo.

Kpoo, da it you talking so Father. In this our village who tell you say news can hide? By na, everybody know whatin up. The way the two camps jumping so, and so, it will soon be all over our village.