Liberia: Volunteer Teachers React to Weah's Promise

Maryland County — Volunteer teachers in Maryland County electoral district#2 have welcomed President George Weah's promise on Wednesday, October 24, to put volunteer teachers and volunteer health workers on the payroll, but they are worried that it is not just another campaign talk as the President goes for runoff election on 14 November.

Some volunteer teachers from the district, who spoke with the NEW DAWN said, since 2020 they have been volunteering in various schools, but are yet to get on government payroll.

Mark Nyepan, a volunteer teacher at Pleebo High School disclosed that he has been promised long ago to have been placed on government payroll, but despite all efforts made, he has yet to achieve such goal.

Another volunteer teacher, Lucille Weah, noted that since 2021, she has been volunteering at a government school, thinking that she would've been placed on payroll.

"Let me say, since 2021, I have been teaching in this school but have no way to get on payroll. But I think with what has been said by President Weah, we are hoping ooo", some volunteer teachers said.

"We have heard this for a long time now, so we are hoping that this shouldn't be a campaign talk o- o- o because our lawmakers have promised us but up to present, nothing yet."

On Wednesday, October 25, as part of his campaign for the runoff, President Weah promised to end voluntary workers' program beginning 2024.

"Today, I am also announcing the end of voluntary workers' programs both in the health and education sectors. All health workers and teachers currently volunteering will be placed on the payroll beginning January 2024.

Since 2020, we have placed thousands of voluntary teachers on the payroll, and next year, my government commits to placing the remaining voluntary teachers on the public wage. Beyond 2024, my government further commits to hiring additional teachers to continue to close the teacher gap."

The President continues that there is a policy for subsidizing public schools, and that government will also subsidize payment of registration and graduation fees for all students.

"We shall also ensure that the WASSCE fees payment is made perpetual by pushing through with new Legislations and exploring government's tuition-free policy for Grades 1-6 in all public schools, in addition to implementation of campaign promise to establish a Nationwide Cadet Program for young graduates. This is a cause to which I remain fully dedicated."

President Weah said though other Liberians will start asking relevant questions about how his government will pay for these policy changes, he explains that the simple answer is that his government in the past 5 years has increased domestic revenue by more than 120 million United States Dollars that was meant to finance the 2023 elections, which cost Government US$53 million.

"But considering that we will NOT have another election until six years from now, we can use some of this increase to enhance the welfare of public sector workers in health, education, as well as the security sector with the aim of improving living conditions", Mr. Weah promised.

He underscored that Liberians deserve better, and this is why he was elected to provide, and as he seeks a second mandate, he will continue to deliver to the Liberian people.

"As president, I have traveled throughout this country and engaged thousands of young people and young leaders. They have dreams of being leaders tomorrow of leading promising lives. These elections are about these young people. These elections are NOT about George Manneh Weah. As a government, we have fought to protect the freedoms of Liberians and to put the government at the disposal of all Liberians. My second term will be to deliver for these young people, to work harder, so that they can have the Liberia they dream about."

President Weah continued that his government remains confident of leading Liberia into a brighter future, and with the support of citizens, he can finish what he started in his first term by building a stronger, more prosperous nation.

I look forward to seeing you again on the campaign trail, where we will join hands and hearts in the spirit of unity and progress.

Liberians, we have come a long way, and there is a promising future ahead. I humbly ask for the opportunity to build on our progress, address our challenges, and make Liberia an even greater nation in the coming years, the President added.

"We also intend to accelerate efforts to ensure traditional leaders are all added to the government payroll."

