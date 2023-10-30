South Africa: Springboks Win Is a Symbol of SA's Journey to Nationhood

The Springboks' nail biting victory over New Zealand carries far greater meaning and symbolism for South Africans than just a sporting achievement.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa through his weekly newsletter on Monday.

The President described the win as historic at the Stade de France over the weekend and a reflection of South Africa's own democratic journey.

"When South Africa first competed in the Rugby World Cup in 1995, our democracy was just a year old. Back then, there was just one black player on the team, the legendary Chester Williams. Of the squad that played in the past weekend's final, just short of half were black players, including the team captain, Siya Kolisi.

"The journey of the Springboks to the historic victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup is as much about our journey towards nationhood as it is about sporting excellence. It is as much about our quest to ensure that representation in all facets of public life, including sport, stands as a potent symbol of the cherished values upon which this country was founded," he said.

President Ramaphosa said the fervent support for the 'Boks coming from all races and cultures shows that the team - whose history has been closely linked with the brutal Apartheid government - is embraced by South Africans everywhere.

"The fervent, colourful and touching displays of national pride from South Africans both at home and abroad during this tournament, show that perhaps as never before, the Springboks have well and truly been embraced by all races as their own.

"The viral clip of Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi being cheered on by customers and store staff whilst out grocery shopping, and that of Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth and RG Snyman dancing with South African fans near the Eiffel Tower in Paris are among my personal favourites.

"Witnessing so many South Africans don the national team's colours and profess their support online and on other platforms speaks to the deep love for our country and to our ability to pull together even when the going gets tough," he said.

The President reflected that South Africa's "nationhood" has grown despite obstacles and uncertainty.

"At times such as this, when our country faces many problems that at times cause our spirits to flag, we are reminded that our South Africanness, our sense of community and belonging, and our very nationhood did not evolve overnight.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It has taken considerable time to forge, and at times faced obstacles that threw us into uncertainty and doubt. But if the story of the transformation of South African rugby, a sport that was once the bastion of racial supremacy, is anything to go by - our country will continue to reap the benefits of change if we remain united and if we stay the course," the President said.

He acknowledged that the country faces problems that "cannot be forgotten or wished away by a fleeting moment such as a sporting victory" but highlighted that the victory has united the country.

"It is our hope that it must also serve to inspire the younger generation to derive important life lessons about perseverance, teamwork, discipline and leadership. The interview that Siya Kolisi gave shortly after the team's win on Saturday will be remembered as one of the most poignant and meaningful from a sports person in our country.

"He spoke about the different backgrounds of the team members and the difficulties they have had to overcome to reach this pinnacle of sporting achievement. You have to be South African to see, feel and experience the things we do," he said.

"This Springbok squad is one of the best rugby teams in the history of the sport. But they are far more than that. They are also great ambassadors for our country and for the values that continue to drive our efforts to build a united, more equal and prosperous nation," the President concluded.