South Africa: Parliament Heaps Praise On the Springboks

Parliament has sent a congratulatory message to the Springboks for their record setting win against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final.

The 'Boks triumphed over the All Blacks by one point in the final held at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.

The team has now won four world cups in a historic achievement.

"Clinching the Webb Ellis trophy for an unmatched fourth time, the Springboks have not only displayed supreme athleticism but also the spirit of unity, impeccable team-work and perseverance that defines our nation," Parliament said in a statement.

The Springboks' hard fought journey to the final - and eventually clinching the Webb Ellis trophy - included tough matches against five of the top 10 teams in the world.

"In this high-stakes competition, our team demonstrated exceptional resilience, unwavering spirit, and an unparalleled warrior mentality. Against all odds, they proved to be the epitome of excellence, discipline, determination, teamwork and a passion.

In its statement on Sunday, Parliament said the achievement exemplifies the transformative power of sport in South Africa.

"It's not just about the game; it's about its ability to unite our diverse nation, reinvigorate hope, and showcasing the strength that comes from our rich diversity. The Springboks' victory embodies the spirit of South Africa: a nation defined by resilience, unity, and a passion for pushing boundaries," the statement read.

Parliament described the victory as a testament to the "strength of our people" which evokes memories from Springboks' first world cup trophy lift in 1995.

"Fast forward 28 years, and the indomitable spirit of the Springboks remains as resilient and unmatched as ever. From the powerful cry of 'One Team, One Country' in 1995 to the equally resonant 'Stronger Together' today, their legacy is a testament to the strength of our people, the catalytic force of sport and the undying spirit of a nation that has weathered countless storms but remains steadfast in its pursuit of unity and greatness," Parliament said.

The legislative body congratulated South Africans for propelling the team to "the pinnacle of world rugby with unwavering support".

"The Springboks' relentless spirit and dedication have illuminated the hearts of millions, reaffirming the greatness of South Africa and reminding the world of the extraordinary nation we are. Our hearts overflow with pride.

"Special commendations to team captain, Siya Kolisi, whose exemplary leadership combined with the collective efforts of the profoundly talented team, coaching staff, and the SARU leadership and all role players, culminated in a victory that resonates deeply not only in South Africa but across the African continent," the statement read.