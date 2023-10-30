Ghana Arm Wrestling Team in Saudi Arabia for 2023 World Combat Games

The national armwrestling team, Golden Arms, is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to participate in the ongoing World Combat Games from October24-28.

The Golden Arms will be represented by two female pullers, Captain and Police woman, Grace Mintah, in the Women 80kg category and Mariam Kadri Moro who will also compete in the Women +80kg category.

The pullers who qualified from the last Africa Championship in Accra were accompanied by the Technical Director and Head Referee for Africa,Mr Hussein Akuetteh Addy, as coach of the Africa contingent.

The team was accompanied by the Head of delegation, DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, aBoard Member of GAF and Chairperson of the Greater Accra Armwrestling Association andTeam Chaperone, Sedinam GbeveEsq.

Ghana would compete in the Combat Games Armwrestling tomorrow and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) President, Charles Osei Asibey, has been appointed the team leader for Africa being represented by pullers from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon, Mali and Egypt.

The World Combat Games will for the next 10 days be the focal pointof combat sports lovers as it assembles the best pullers across the globe.

The World Combat Games concept aim for a compact and manageable event which offers cities an opportunity to focused on international promotion, to engage with their youth communities and to promote public health and wellness agenda through inspiring initiatives.