Ghana: Ga Manye Begins Final Journey Home Amid Controversy

The departed Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III begins her final journey home as the whole of Ga Mashie is ushered into a three-day of state of mourning starting today to Sunday.

As part of activities heralding the funeral arrangement, the Ga Traditional Council deployed the various companies to parade some principal streets of Accra.

The different companies dressed in their war regalia were seen chanting Asafo songs amidst the firing of muskets.

The usually busy streets in and around the precincts of the Ga Mantse Palace where the funeral is scheduled to take place was deserted as the police condoned off the place.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has granted an interim injunction to restrain the organisers of the funeral activities for late Ga Manye, Naa from going ahead with the ceremony.

The High Court injunction is to remain into effect for the next 10 days.

The funeral rites of the late Ga Manye was scheduled to begin today and end on Sunday

An order for an interim injunction was yesterday sought at the High Court by seven persons close to the family as plaintiffs in the matter according to court documents sighted by the Ghanaian Times.

"It is hereby ordered Defendants/Respondents or the Funeral Committee chaired by Nii Otintor II, all members of the committee, their privies, workmen, assigns and all persons working through them are restrained from handling, organising, touching performing or dealing with the remains of the late queen mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru III in any manner for a period of 10 days," the courts papers stated.

The plaintiffs in the case according to the court documents are Nuumo Emmanuel T. Antia We, Head of the Antie We of Kpone, Nii Addey Oba-Aasaa II, Ankobea of Antie We of Kpone, Shippi Antie I, Saduase Shippi Kpone, Charles Nii Kotey Kotey, Head of Naa Dedei Omaedru We Family of Faase, Accra, Asafoatse Nii Kotey Ga II, Oseahene of Ga Manye Stool and Principal Elder of the Naa Dedei Omaedru We of Faase Accra, Michael Nii Ofei Danso of unnumbered House Accra, Principal Elder of Naa Dedei Omaedru We of Faase, Accra and Naa Yomofio, Linguist of Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru We.

But when this reporter arrived at the at the Ga Mantse Palace at Dan's Bar North Kaneshie, Accra, workers were busy erecting canopies painting and arranging chairs.

Structures in and around the vicinity were drapped in red and black colours with pictures of the late queen depicting her life history mounted all over the palace.

In an earlier press conference, the Head of Communications and Protocol of the Ga Manye Funeral Committee, Mr Parker Allotey, former Ambassador said the funeral will proceed as planned, commemorating the remarkable legacy and contributions of the late queen to the Ga State and the nation of Ghana.

He said the Ga Traditional Council had received assurances of full participation from the government, traditional rulers and other important dignitaries in Ghana and outside Ghana signifying their deep reverence and homage to the memory of the late queen.

Mr Allotey said on Saturday, October 28, 2023, all commercial activities within Greater Accra will be suspended as a mark of solemn respect and final farewell to "our beloved queen."

He advised parents to ensure the safety of their children, stating that it was crucial to protect them from potential harm, as some individuals may take advantage of the situation.

"We urge everyone to remain vigilant and safeguard the well-being of the younger generation during this sensitive time. Due to the multiplicity of activities, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, ( MTTD) will assist in managing traffic during the funeral," he added.

He called on the media to disseminate message in ensuring that the public remains well-informed and engaged in honoring the memory of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

She was installed Ga Manye in 1963 when she was 29 years and passed away at her Dansoman residence, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 26, 2022.

She was the longest serving queen for the Ga State.