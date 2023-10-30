Ghana: 6 Secessionists Convicted, 4 Others Discharged ...Sentencing Deferred to Nov. 1

26 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Six out of the ten persons standing trial for attempting to secede part of the Volta and Oti Regions from Ghana, have been convicted by the High Court in Accra.

The convicts, Gabriel Gorvinoa, Cephas Zodanu, Benjamin Gbadado, Richard Doglo Ametepe, Cosmos Favor and Vincent Ramsayer Atsu Galey, were all members of Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

The trial judge, Justice Maame Ekue Yanzuh found the secessionists guilty of the charge, but deferred sentencing to November 1, 2023.

The four others who were charged together with the convicts have been acquitted and discharged.

They are John Gbedemah, Godwin Awudza, Excel Liberty Aheto and Divine Nyadzinyo.

On September 25, 2020, the convicts attacked the Mepe and Aveyime Police Stations, and took away police vehicles, weapons and also kidnapped officers on duty.

The National Security Council, based on intelligence, arrested members of the WTRF, who on September 25, 2020, blocked roads at Juapong and Sogakope and set fire to two STC buses.

The prosecution said on the same day, the group also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations, freed inmates in the cells, locked up policemen on duty, took arms and ammunitions from the armory of the polices and bolted.

The convicts were arrested for being members of the WTRF and their various roles in the group's activities such as attending meetings, contribution of funds and the receipt of funds for running the organisation.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.