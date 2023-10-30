Ghana: 3 Teacher Unions Appeal to Govt to Pay Outstanding Allowances

Three teacher unions have called on the government to honour its obligation of paying their outstanding allowances that were approved in their 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). They are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH). The teacher unions have also served notice that failure on the part of government to meet their demands would compel them to take matters into their own hands. The Bono Regional Chairman of GNAT, Mr Asante Thomas

Armstrong, who raised the issue at a media briefing in Sunyani on Tuesday said they have nine categories of outstanding allowances including risk allowance, electricity subsidy, rent, risk and underserved areas allowance. The chairman said the inability of the government to pay the

allowances has left teachers worse off in the midst of the current hardships that has plagued the country. Addressing a media briefing at Sunyani in the Bono Region yesterday Mr Asante explained that the Collective Agreement document for teachers in the

Ghana Education Service entered into 2020 had expired hence the need for a new Agreement. We are calling on government to invite the unions to the negotiation table to negotiate a new Collective Agreement while immediate steps should be taken to resolve all outstanding issues".

Mr Asante warned that teachers would hold their leaders responsible if they do not live up to their expectations and have a new Collective Agreement which should take into account the current hardships confronting teaching staff within the Ghana Education Service.