Ghana: 30 Black Princesses Report to Camp

26 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Head Coach of the Black Princesses, Yussif Basigi, has called 30 players to resume camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram

The Squad will continue preparations to face Eswatini in the third round qualifying match for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The team will miss the services of Ampem Darkoa's Mary Amponsah, Comfort Yeboah,

Deborah Brown, Tracy Twum and Abena Anomah Opoku due to the club's participation in the CAF Women's Champions League

Ghanaian born Martha Persia Oteng who plays for Tottenham Hotspur Women makes it to the squad for the first time, according to an FA statement.

The Black Princesses will look to book a seventh consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament in Colombia next year.

The team resumed camping yesterday at 5pm.

The players invited for the camp include Jaibril Selma, Fatimata Fuseini, Afishata Mohammed, Abdul Rashid Faiza, Takia Zakaria, Abiba Issah, Sarah Kilible, Rose Boakyewaa and Hannah Nyame.

Others are Susana Konadu, Wasiima Mohammed, Berline Nyarkoh, Success Ameyaa, Helen Alormenu, Yazdadtu Sulemana, Afia Boadu Twumwaa and Christabel Boateng.

The rest are Mercy Attobra, Faiza Seidu, Martha Persis Oteng, Sarah Nyarko, Felicia Owusu, Selina Dansowaa, Jacqueline Amponsah, Grace Ntsiful and Abigail Sekyiwaa.

