Ghana: Attractive 2023/24 MTN FA Cup Preliminary Pairings

The draw for the preliminary round of the MTN FA Cup was held at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat on Tuesday with some exciting fixtures across the country.

Clubs were zoned regionally and based on proximity, resulting in a number of local derbies at various match venues.

The games will be played from tomorrow.

There will be renewal of rivalries when Wa Suntaa take on local Maana in Wa, Steadfast vs Tamale City in Tamale, Okwawu United vs Kotoku Royals FC in Akim Tafo, Asekem FC vs King Faisal in Beposo amongst others.

Winners from this round of the competition will join the 18 Premier League Clubs for the Round of 64.

Below are the fixtures in full.

Young Apostles FC v Brong Ahafo United FC, Sunyani Oxford FC v Union Rovers, Blue Skies Pelicans FC v Kings Palace, Okwawu United v Akyem Kotoku Royals FC, Live Now FC v Akyem Tafo Susubribi FC, Mid City Football Academy v Namoro Football Academy, Sasaamo Panin v New Edubiase FC, Asekem FC v King Faisal FC and Swedru All Blacks v EM Sporting Club.

Others are Venomous Vipers FC v Young Red Bull, Elmina Sharks FC v Gap Soccer Academy, Soccer Intellectual FC v Dwarfs,

Accra Athletic v Still Believe FC, FC Nania v Danbort FC, Auroras FC v Na God FC, Hilla Stars FC v Wa Sore Nante FC and Krodua All Stars United FC v UCC Young Stars.

Matches scheduled for October 27 includes Kasalgu Arrow Heads FC v Mole Nationals FC, Dipanticha FC v Northern City FC, Wa Suntaa FC V Maana FC and Attram De Visser v Banana Inn FC.

On the following day, Steadfast FC will host Tamale City, TF Exponential v Wa Power FC, Inter Allies v Akatsi All Stars, Hohoe United FC v Bebeto FC and Akpini Stars FC v Aflao Agbogba FC.

The rest are Bekwaiman FC v Baseke Holy Stars, Vision FC v Desiredo FC, Inchaban Royals v Rospak FC, Nzema Kotoko v Team Move FC, Aware Stars FC v Bolga PAC, Academy v Techiman Eleven Wonvers, Miremano United FC v Ateisikrom, Debibi United v Sene Hospurs, Koforidua Suhen FC v Storm Academy FC, Benab FC v Future Stars, Golden Kick FC v Progen FC and Doxa-H United v Koforidua Semper Fi FC.

Sunday's fixtures include Wamanafo Royals v Techiman Liberty Youth, Techiman Heroes v Berekum City, Bolga Soccer Stars v Victory Club Warriors, Home Stars FC v Uncle T United FC, Skyy FC v Sefwi All Stars, Adjoafuaman FC v Fijai United Soccer Academy and Nsakwawaman FC v Baffour Soccer Academy.