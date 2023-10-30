Ghana: OSP Fails to Remove Judge From Cecilia Dapaah's Case

The request by the Special Prosecutor (SP), Mr Kissi Adjebeng to the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, to remove Justice Edward Twum from the case involving, Cecilia Dapaah, former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has failed.

Consequently, Justice Twum would conduct proceedings in the case which is before the High Court.

Two weeks ago, the SP petitioned Justice Torkornoo to compel the trial judge to recuse himself over some prejudicial comments made by the judge against the SP.

But, the Chief Justice rejected the request to stop Justice Twum from hearing the case.

Mr Adjebeng took to X formerly Twitter to announce the decision of the Chief Justice.

The SP said "by a letter dated October 25, 2023, the Judicial Secretary informed the Special Prosecutor that, the Chief Justice is unable to accede to the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) request for his lordship Justice Edward Twum to be recused, and removed from all cases involving the OSP pending before him."

In July 2023, the Chronicle Newspaper reported that two domestic helps of the former minister had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband valued at thousands of Ghana cedis and dollars.

The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe, and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, allegedly stole the money and personal effects of the couple, between July and October 2022.

Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

The former minister resigned from her position after a public uproar.

The OSP commenced an investigation in July 2023 in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items involving Ms Dapaah. She was arrested by the OSP and was granted bail.

When OSP officials searched the home of Ms Dapaah, they found $590,000 and GH¢2.730,000 in cash at her apartment.

The OSP seized these substantial cash sums as crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigation and also froze seven bank accounts, belonging to the former minister.