Liberia: All Liberian Party Splits

The All Liberian Party (ALP), one of the four constituent parties of the original Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), is experiencing a significant split within its ranks. The majority of the party's National Executive Committee has refused to participate in an endorsement program for President George Manneh Weah's re-election bid, calling it unconstitutional and unpopular.

"We wish to inform the partisans and the general public that the majority membership of the Executive Committee does not approve the planned endorsement slated for Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the National Headquarters of the ALP, and we will therefore not participate in the program," ALP's leadership said in a statement on Saturday, October 28.

However, a group led by Benoni Urey, the political leader of the party, and Henry Costa, the Vice Chairman for Political Affairs, went ahead with the endorsement event on Sunday, October 29, at the headquarters of the ALP.

Prior to this split, the ALP's National Executive Committee had endorsed opposition candidate Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai's presidential bid. Boakai and Weah are set to compete in a run-off election on November 14th, marking their second battle for the presidency.

The party's leadership, through National Chairman Theodore Momo and Assistant Secretary General Elijah Sackie, issued a statement condemning Urey's and Costa's endorsement of Weah. They argued that the decision falls short of the Executive Committee's approval and goes against the will of the party's leadership and membership.

The party at the same time stated that it is regrettable and unfortunate that since September 22, 2023, when the ALP's EC vehemently voted against the decision with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the first round, it (EC) has not reconvened to reverse its decision not to support CDC.

"The constitution of the All-Liberian Party... Article 5.4.1 Section (b) gives the National Executive Committee the authority to assume the powers of the National Convention for the smooth running of the party and to formulate and adopt general policies, programs, projects, and procedures pursuant to the overall governance of the party in the recess of the National Convention," the party said.

"The decision therefore to endorse President George M. Weah by a clique of the party falls short of an Executive Committee's approval and therefore renders said decision illegal and totally against the will and aspirations of the leadership and membership of the All-Liberian Party nationwide," Mr. Momo and Mr. Sackie stated.

"We are pleased to state that the majority of the National Leadership of the ALP, including both statutory and non-statutory members (not the EC), county leaders, among others, have acted by the constitution of the Party by affixing their signatures to an official resolution, signed and notarized (as required by law), to support and endorse Amb. Joseph N. Boakai and the Rescue Mission," the party continued.

Meanwhile, the majority of the ALP's leadership has signed and notarized an official resolution supporting and endorsing Boakai and the "Rescue Mission". The resolution has been transmitted to Party Leader Benoni Urey. The ALP has urged its members to remain patient and engaged with the majority leadership.