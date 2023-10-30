South Africa: Boks Gear Up for Post-World Cup Festivities Back Home - Here's Your Guide to the Trophy Tour

analysis

The Springbok trophy tour will start on Thursday in Gauteng's cities, before moving to three other major cities in South Africa.

The job is done. Now it's time to celebrate. The world-champion Springbok rugby team will embark on a four-day trophy tour to major regional cities from Thursday, SA Rugby announced on Sunday.

The team attended the gala World Rugby Awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday night before departing France for South Africa on Monday morning.

The Boks arrive at OR Tambo International Airport at 10.55am on Tuesday and will begin the tour 48 hours later. It will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto - concluding at FNB Stadium - on Thursday, 2 November.

The team will then be in Cape Town (Friday, 3 November) and Durban (Saturday, 4 November) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday, 5 November.

The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape's rugby significance in the fourth.

Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other cities will be scheduled for 2024.

'For our fans'

"This is for our fans and for South Africa," said head coach Jacques Nienaber after the 12-11 victory on Saturday evening.

"I wish I could show you the amount of messages and videos of what was going...