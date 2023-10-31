Nigeria Doomed If Supreme Court Implies That Crime Should Be Rewarded - Atiku

30 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, says Nigeria is in trouble if the Supreme Court implies that crime should be rewarded.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 election, but Atiku rejected the result and headed for the court.

The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal had dismissed his suit and upheld Tinubu's victory.

Dissatisfied, Atiku headed for the Supreme Court and subsequently sought to include additional "forgery evidence" which he obtained from the Chicago State University, but the court objected to this on the grounds that plea was made outside the 180-day mandatory period stipulated by the law.

Speaking at a World Press Conference Monday in Abuja, Atiku said Nigeria and not himself was the bigger loser of the Apex Court judgement.

"If the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, implies by its judgment that crime is good and should be rewarded, then Nigeria has lost and the country is doomed irrespective of who occupies the Presidential seat.

"If the Supreme Court decides that the Electoral umpire, INEC, can tell the public one thing and then do something else in order to reach a corruptly predetermined outcome, then there is really no hope for the country's democracy and electoral politics.

"Obviously, the consequences of those decisions for the country will not end at the expiration of the current government. They will last for decades. I am absolutely sure that history will vindicate me. We now know what the Supreme Court has decided," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.