Nigeria: Impeachment - Fubara Challenges Rivers Lawmakers to Name His Offences

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, on Monday, challenged the state House of Assembly to make public the offences that warrant impeachment proceedings against him.

Mr Fubara issued the challenge in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi, and made available to reporters on Monday.

The statement was his first official reaction to the announcement of the commencement of impeachment proceedings against him by the House.

The Deputy Speaker, Maol Dumle, had during the house plenary session on Monday moved a motion to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Mr Maol hinged his motion on the governor's alleged "misconduct, unbecoming of a governor".

Explosion in assembly building

Mr Fubara has condemned the bombing of a section of the House of Assembly complex by suspected hoodlums, who allegedly attacked the building with Improvised Explosive Device.

In the statement, he described as unfortunate the attempt by "some disgruntled persons to forcefully take over control of the assembly".

"The truth is that everybody who knows me knows that I am a peaceful person.

"I can never ever, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason, be part of such destruction.

"I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers' money to build will be destroyed for selfish reasons just to please somebody," he said.

Governor Fubara described as null and void any illegal legislative actions that had been taken by some members.

According to him, whoever masterminded the attack at the assembly was trying to divert attention.

The governor said that he would resist any attempt without justification to impeach him.

"Let them tell Rivers people my offence.

"Come out and tell the people of Rivers that the offence that Fubara committed warrants impeachment.

"My happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers, represented by every one of you here, are with us.

"Let me assure you people that we will continue to defend you.

"We will protect you and you will enjoy the dividend of democracy," he stated.

Fubara alleged that some security operatives had been compromised.

He alleged that his vehicle was directly shot at on his way to the assembly complex to assess the extent of damage caused by the early morning bombing.

He commended the youths for standing up to protect the interest of the state.

NAN recalls that the House of Assembly also moved four additional motions to remove the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, for alleged inability to effectively discharge his responsibilities.

The other three motions were for the suspension of Victor Okoh (Bonny constituency), Goodboy Sokari (Ahoada West constituency) and Adulphus Timothy (Opobo/Nkoro constituency).

Twenty-four of the 32 lawmakers voted in favour of the motions.

(NAN)