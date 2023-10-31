Nigeria: 2023 Ballon d'Or - Osimhen Ranked 8th Best Player in the World

Nigerian and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been ranked 8th Best Player in the world at the 2023 Ballon d'Or in Paris, France.

Osihmen became one of the few Nigerians to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or and went a step further by making the top ten.

Osimhen was in impressive form for the Italian side as they clinched the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years. He won the Pichichi - the highest goalscorer prize - last season as the Naples team emerged winners of the league.

The 24-year-old scored 25 goals to become the first African to win the prize.