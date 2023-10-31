South Africa: Outcry As Bok Trophy Tour Skips Kolisi's Hometown Gqeberha - 'We Need to See Our Siya'

30 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Anger has exploded in rugby-mad Nelson Mandela Bay over the metro's exclusion from the Springboks' World Cup Tour. Letters were flying thick and fast on Monday to remind SA Rugby that the metro is the home of captain Siya Kolisi and other members of the winning team.

A decision by SA Rugby (Saru) to bypass rugby-crazy Nelson Mandela Bay on the Springboks' World Cup Trophy Tour this week was met with anger on Monday. The Eastern Province Rugby Union and the Nelson Mandela Bay metro have called on Saru to change its decision.

The euphoria of South Africa's World Cup win dissipated as tempers flared over the decision to take the tour to East London and not Nelson Mandela Bay.

Promises that the Springboks would come back in March were quickly dismissed.

The chair of traditional leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay, Mike Pantsi, said the city's heart is crying out for "our Siya".

"We prayed for them every day. We want to see our Siya," he said.

"We need to see our Siya. Our children need a reminder that they too can do this. What he has done speaks volumes for our disadvantaged communities. We need him to come and show us the trophy. He is our reminder that we too can do something.

"He is the hope of our townships. He is the light of our world," Pantsi said.

Kolisi is from Zwide in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Bottoms up

On Friday, Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

