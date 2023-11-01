South Africa: 'I'm Not Leaving!' - Kolisi

31 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt

Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain, remained humble when discussing future captaincy, emphasising the collective effort over individual roles.

"As long as I get to put on the Springbok jersey, I am happy," he said.

Kolisi, who will be joining French team Racing 92 on a three-year contract, reassured fans of his continued availability for Springbok selection, regardless of his captaincy status.

He spoke about the transformative journey of the team and the importance of understanding each other's cultures.

Coach Jacques Nienaber said he loved the Springboks and despite stepping down from his role, he hopes to return one day.

He credited his career to influential figures like Mark Alexander and Rassie Erasmus and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the players. "I'm moving on to the next chapter."

Cheslin Kolbe addressed the yellow card incident in the final, expressing his disappointment and feeling of letting the team down.

In a turn of faith, he believed, "God did it for us."

Nienaber also opened up about the difficult decision to leave Manie Libbok out of the final, praising his potential and the team's resilience.

Eben Etzebeth, a vital part of the Springboks squad, recently unveiled a new haircut, a symbolic gesture following a conversation with teammate RG Snyman.

"I'm a man of my word," Etzebeth stated, acknowledging the late-night decision post-World Cup victory.

Thankfully, his new style has received the seal of approval from his wife.

The press conference closed with heartfelt words from Kolisi, dedicating the World Cup victory to all South Africans.

