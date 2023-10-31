Rwanda: Burundian Artists Nominated for 'Isango Na Muzika' Awards

Isango na Muzika Awards (IMA) are back and this time, they are recognising Burundian artistes. The awards which celebrate homegrown talent across multiple categories are organised by local radio, Isango Star.

Now in its fourth edition, the awards feature 11 categories, compared to the previous year's eight and the awarding ceremony is slated for December 17, at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel in Kigali.

Among the contenders for the 'Best Male Artist', include Bruce Melodie, Dany Nanone, Israel Mbonyi, and Juno Kizigenza.

The 'Best Female Artist' category includes Alyn Sano, Ariel Wayz, Bwiza, and an emerging gospel duo 'Vestine & Dorcas'.

The 'Best New Artist' category introduced fresh faces, emerging and promising future artists for Rwandan music. They are: Linda Montez, Malani Manzi, Shemi and Yago who are making their debut mark.

The 'Song of the Year' contenders include chart-toppers that kept fans grooving to their singles. They include 'Fou de Toi' by Element ft. Bruce Melodie and Ross Kana, 'Nasara' by Dany Nanone ft. Ariel Wayz, 'Eden' by Chiss Eazy, 'Igitangaza' by Juno Kizigenza ft. Bruce Melodie and Kenny Sol, and 'Suwejo' by Yago.

The 'Best Music Producer' category has Element Eleeeh, Kozze, Prince Kiiiz, and Sanatana Sauce for their magic contributions to the hits songs.

'Best Collabo songs' category has 'Fou de Toi' by Element ft. Bruce Melodie and Ross Kana, facing off 'One More Time' by Kenny Sol ft. Harmonize 'Nasara' by Danny Nanone ft. Ariel Wayz, 'Lala' by Kirikou Akili ft. Chriss Eazy and 'Say Less' by Alyn Sano ft. Fik Fameica from Uganda and Burundian super star Sat-B.

The nominees for 'Best Gospel Artists' category are Aline Gahongayire, Israel Mbonyi and gospel singer duo Vestine & Dorcas all nominated for their third time, while Josh Ishimwe is nominated for the first time.

The 'Best Video Director' contenders are: Chico Berry, Fayzo pro, Gad and Meddy Salleh, while 'Best Album of the Year' category saw 'Essence' by Tom Close, 'Life, Love and Light' by Nel Ngabo, 'Musomandera' by Ruti Joel, 'Rumuli' by Alyn Sano and 'Yaraje' by Juno Kizigenza.

The 'Best Cultural Act' category has renowned cultural dancing troupes Inganzo Ngari and Inyamibwa as well as solo artistes like Rumaga Junior and Ruti Joel.

The new category has 'Best Burundi Artist' which includes two legends Big Fizzo and Sat B as well as rising star Drama T and Natasha.

It is worth noting that, last year Bruce Melodie and Ariel Wayz won Best Male and Female Artist of the year respectively. Bwiza was awarded Best New Artist, Element won both Best Songwriter and Best Producer while the Song of the Year was 'Inana' by Chris Eazzy.

In the category of Best Collaboration, 'Muzadukumbara' by Nel Ngabo and Rapper Fireman scooped the award as Director Gad won the Best Video Director of the year.