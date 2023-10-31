Nigeria: 239,746 PVCs Yet to Be Collected in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi - INEC

INEC said there are 39,249 uncollected PVCs in Bayelsa, 101,003 in Imo and 99,494 in Kogi State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the data on the number of collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The commission said no fewer than 239,746 persons are yet to collect their PVCs in the three states where off-cycle governorship elections are to be held on Saturday 11 November.

This was contained in a statement by the commission's National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

According to the breakdown by the commission, there are 39,249 uncollected PVCs in Bayelsa, 101,003 in Imo and 99,494 in Kogi States.

Out of the 1,056,862 total registered voters in Bayelsa State, only 1,017,613 have collected their PVCs.

In Imo State, the number of registered voters is 2,419,922 out of which 2,318,919 have collected their PVCs.

The commission said out of 1,932,654 registered voters, 1,833,160 have collected their PVCs in Kogi State.

Total votes shall not exceed total PVC collected - INEC

INEC also said it has published comprehensive information on collected and uncollected PVCs by polling units.

The commission also warned that any polling unit whose number of votes in the election exceeded the number of collected PVCs would be cancelled.

"We appeal to all stakeholders to note the information. Any vote from a polling unit in excess of the number of PVCs collected amounts to overvoting. The number of PVCs collected shall be used for the computation of the margin of lead principle," it said.

"As was done in recent elections, including the 2023 General Election, the Commission is publishing the comprehensive information of collected and uncollected Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) in the three States on polling unit basis."

INEC said the information also gives the distribution of the polling units by Local Government Areas, Registration Areas/Wards, the names of the polling units, their code numbers, the number of registered voters and the number of collected as well as uncollected PVCs.

"Equally significantly, the list provides the names and locations of the two polling units in Bayelsa State and 38 in Imo State without registered voters," it said.

"The detailed information has been uploaded to the Commission's website www.inecnigeria.org"

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe