Nigeria: #Ballondor - Victor Osimhen Sets New Record, Ranked Number 8 in the World

30 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Osimhen is the first Nigerian player ever to finish inside the Top 10 in the Ballon D'or rankings

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has been ranked number 8 in the Ballon d'Or 2023 rankings, making him the highest-ranked African player in the men's category this year.

This is a remarkable achievement for the 24-year-old striker, who enjoyed a stellar season with Napoli and the Nigerian national team in the period under review

Though this is the first time he would be nominated, Osimhen is the first Nigerian player ever to finish inside the Top 10 in the Ballon D'or rankings

Victor Osimhen becomes the first ever Nigerian player to make the top ten of the Ballon d'Or #ballondor pic.twitter.com/oaKsOQ34yH-- 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 30, 2023

Osimhen scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 49 appearances for Napoli in all competitions in 2022/23, helping the club to win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

He also finished the season as the league's top scorer with 26 goals.

Osimhen was also in impressive form for the Nigerian national team; playing a key part in helping the Super Eagles qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in style.

