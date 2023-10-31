Nigeria: Accept Defeat Now - APC Tells Atiku

Atiku had during a press conference on Monday, rejected the judgement of the Supreme Court, affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February presidential poll.

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 25 February election, Atiku Abubakar, to accept defeat.

The party said this in a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, on Monday, in reaction to a press conference held by Atiku earlier in the day.

Atiku's Press Conference

Atiku convened the conference to formally react to the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which dismissed his appeal against the earlier judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and affirmed the election of Bola Tinubu as the president.

The PDP candidate, who came second in the February election had challenged the outcome at the PEPC and subsequently at the Supreme Court, both of which upheld Mr Tinubu's election.

During the press conference, Atiku faulted the court's judgement, insisting that it left many questions unanswered.

He said the court's decision has far-reaching consequences, which according to him, include the erosion of confidence in the electoral system, the judiciary and ultimately the country's democracy.

Accept defeat

Mr Morka said the PDP candidate was only repeating his illusory claim that Mr Tinubu did not win the 25 February presidential election.

"In his foggy and contemptuous perspective, the Supreme Court "implies by its judgment that crime is good and should be rewarded." Atiku regurgitated his illusory claim that President Bola Tinubu did not win the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

"Rather, he soliloquized that they "showed irrefutable evidence of gross irregularities, violence and manipulations during the elections", allegations that were roundly dismissed by the Presidential Election Petitions Court and the Supreme Court as unsubstantiated and unproven.

"Strikingly, nowhere in his long epistle of a press statement did Atiku state that he won the election, corroborating the courts' finding and decision that he did not, in fact, win the election,"

Mr Morka said it is delusional for Atiku and his party to have expected the courts to rely on "their bogus, flimsy, unverifiable, uncorroborated, illogical and hearsay evidence" to overturn the election.

According to him, the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the constitution and electoral laws.

Mr Morka said while the APC understands how pained Atiku was, he must not continue to "deny and disrespect the collective will of Nigerians" by disparaging the judiciary, inciting rage and calling democratic institutions into question.

He said: "Why is it so hard for Atiku to accept the popular choice of the electorate and the valid decisions of the courts? How is it that a man of his stature can be so befuddled by this disturbing level of election and judicial denialism? Would Atiku vilify the judiciary as he is doing had he won the election and been upheld by the courts as winner?

Mr Morka noted that the APC candidate missed the opportunity to redeem his prestige as an elder and statesman by congratulating Mr Tinubu.

"Rather than vindicate you, history will not forget your unwillingness to put the country first and above your personal political ambition," he said.

Read the full statement

FCT, ABUJA

OCTOBER 30, 2023

PRESS STATEMENT

*ATIKU ABUBAKAR SHOULD ACCEPT DEFEAT AS A STATESMAN*

Still bemoaning his electoral loss, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, earlier today, staged a press conference at which he delivered a long, windy, incoherent and preposterous speech unbefitting of a former Vice President.

In his foggy and contemptuous perspective, the Supreme Court "implies by its judgment that crime is good and should be rewarded." Atiku regurgitated his illusory claim that President Bola Tinubu did not win the February 25, 2023 presidential election. Rather, he soliloquized that they "showed irrefutable evidence of gross irregularities, violence and manipulations during the elections", allegations that were roundly dismissed by the Presidential Election Petitions Court and the Supreme Court as unsubstantiated and unproven. Strikingly, nowhere in his long epistle of a press statement did Atiku state that he won the election, corroborating the courts' finding and decision that he did not, in fact, win the election.

It is delusional for Atiku, and his degenerate PDP, to have expected the courts to rely on their bogus, flimsy, unverifiable, uncorroborated, illogical and hearsay evidence to upturn an election that was conducted in substantial compliance with the Constitution and electoral laws of our land. Thankfully, it does not lie in Atiku's mouth to declare what constitutes "incontrovertible evidence". That is the constitutional duty of the courts and which they have discharged honorably and creditably.

For a serial election loser whose life ambition is to rule the country, we understand how pained and utterly distraught Atiku must be. However, to continue to deny and disrespect the collective will of Nigerians, disparage the judiciary, incite rage and call our democratic institutions into question is beyond the pale.

Why is it so hard for Atiku to accept the popular choice of the electorate and the valid decisions of the courts? How is it that a man of his stature can be so befuddled to this disturbing level of election and judicial denialism? Would Atiku vilify the judiciary as he is doing had he won the election and upheld by the courts as winner?

Atiku, you are right that this is not and cannot be all about you. Yes, it is about country Nigeria. Nigeria is greater than your unrealized ambition to be president. Nigeria must move and has moved on.

Regrettably, you missed the opportunity of your press conference to redeem your prestige as an elder and statesman by rising above political pettiness, and offer befitting congratulations to President Tinubu on his electoral victory. Rather than vindicate you, history will not forget your unwillingness to put the country first and above your personal political ambition.

Signed:

*Felix Morka, Esq.*

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)