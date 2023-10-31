Nigerian Railways to Begin E-Ticketing - Minister

The Nigerian Railways flagged off e-ticketing for the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri routes on Monday.

Said Alkali, the Minister of Transportation, says the Nigerian Railways, will commence e-ticketing on Wednesday.

Mr Alkali said this on Monday in Abuja during the flag-off of e-ticketing for the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri routes.

According to him, the e-ticketing system will direct ticket sales revenue to the government's funds.

He added the e-ticketing platform would significantly reduce the potential for corruption and revenue leakage.

"It will also help to ensure the security of our passengers and avoid racketeering.

"It is the desire of this administration to have zero tolerance for corruption. All these are aimed to benefit our citizens," he said.

Contributing, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, said the Federal Government had really deepened efforts to ensure the dream of having an e-ticketing platform come to reality.

Ms Ajani explained that electronic ticketing for the standard gauge would comfortably curb racketeering that is capable of negatively affecting the economy.

Speaking, Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), said the e-ticketing system would improve the integrity of operations in the sector.

Mr Okhiria expressed optimism that the e-ticketing platform would increase revenue generation for the Federal Government.

According to him, the federal government had concessioned the Warri-Itakpe and Lagos-Ibadan routes to "Ticketing Solutions Limited" and "Global Software and Digital Solution" respectively for 10 years.

The two private firms said they would work effectively and efficiently to fulfil mandates to operate the system.