Nigeria, Others Crucial in Retrieval of €2m From Organised Crime Syndicate - Interpol

31 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, has disclosed that Nigeria and some West African countries have been crucial in the recovery of over €2 million linked to several organised crime syndicates across the world.

Al-Raisi made this known on Monday at the 4th edition of the Conference and Retreat of Senior Police Officers at Owerri in Imo state.

The INTERPOL crackdown tagged "Operation Jackal" organised between 15 and 29 May, 2023 mobilised police forces, financial crime units, and cybercrime agencies across 21 countries around the world to deliver a targeted strike against Black Axe and similar West African organised crime groups.

"Operation Jackal which took place in May of this year tackled West African based organsised crime groups like Black Axe to recover over 2 million Euros," A-Raisi said.

He also stated that more than 200 bank accounts connected to the illegal proceeds of cyber financial crime were blocked during the operation and several kingpins arrested whose crime networks are considered a serious global security threat.

According to the Security chief, Nigeria's strategic position has been a hotbed for crime syndicates seeking to expand their domain.

"Nigeria's geostrategic location has attracted organised criminal groups who often snuggle illicit goods, who often use Nigeria as a stepping stone to reach other continents."

Speaking further on Nigeria's integral part in foiling criminal activities across the continent, Al-Raisi said human smuggling rings in West Africa have been neutralised and hundreds of migrants have been rescued while over 1009 arrests have been made worldwide.

