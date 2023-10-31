Nigeria: I've Confidence in My Chief of Staff - Tinubu

Mr Tinubu may be reacting to speculations that Mr Gbajabiamila was responsible for the confusion in Mr Tinubu's appointments of cabinet members and other political appointees.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday expressed confidence in the integrity of his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Mr Tinubu spoke during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa.

Mr Tinubu may be reacting to speculations that Mr Gbajabiamila was responsible for the confusion in Mr Tinubu's appointments of cabinet members and other political appointees.

On multiple occasions, the Presidency has withdrawn or changed the names of appointees without explanation, raising questions as to whether the president was in control or responsible for the appointments.

For instance, a ministerial nominee for Kano State, Maryam Shetty, heard about the withdrawal of her nomination when she was already at the National Assembly for screening.

Meanwhile, days after he was nominated Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the presidency withdrew the nomination of Imam Kashim without giving reasons.

Some weeks ago, the president threw the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) into confusion when he reinstated the sacked postmaster general less than 24 hours after he appointed another person, raising questions as to who heads the government agency.

Most recently, the presidency caused confusion when it announced the nominations of nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs). Within hours, it announced 10 RECs with at least three names changed --that too without explanations. PREMIUM TIMES have found at least four of the nominees to be loyalists of Mr Tinubu, his party and prominent politicians in his government.

These mistakes have, however, been attributed to Mr Gbajabiamila in some quarters.

But the president said he owns all the mistakes made, emphasising his confidence in his chief of staff.

Mr Tinubu said he was aware of stories making the rounds and that he had told Nigerians he could make mistakes and would always own up to them.

"Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my chief of staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here," he said.

"If I make a mistake I'm ready to own up to it and we're all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you."

Mr Gbajabiamila, the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, was appointed as the CoS to the President in June. He is a lawyer.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe