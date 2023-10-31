Nigeria/Ethiopia: 2024 Olympics - Sanusi Charges Super Falcons to Beat Ethiopia

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi has charged the Super Falcons to work as a team and bring their A-game to tomorrow's 2024 Olympics second round, second leg qualifier against Ethiopia at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Sanusi reminded players and officials that Nigeria has been absent from the past three Women Olympic Football Tournaments and this certainly does no credit to the country's rating as a leading global power in women's football.

"The whole world still talks about how you captivated everyone at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand during the summer. The Government of Nigeria, the NFF and all stakeholders remain very proud of you. The NFF loves you and is happy with your outing and general conduct at the World Cup, on and off the field of play.

"Now, it is time to destroy this vexed issue of Olympics jinx. The last time you attended the Olympics was in 2008, in China. That was a long time ago.

"Missing three consecutive tournaments is enough; we have to take our place in Paris. I am happy with your game in Addis Ababa and I know you have the capacity to finish off the job here in Abuja on Tuesday."

Before they returned to the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja yesterday, the Super Falcons had trained twice at the Turf Arena.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Addis Ababa.

The winner over two legs will take on the winner of the Cameroon/Uganda fixture in the third round of the series.