Nigeria: PDP Governors Meet, Say Supreme Court Judgement Ends Litigations On Presidential Poll

31 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governors also welcomed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers crisis.

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rose from an emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday and declared that the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 presidential election last Thursday has brought the litigation on the matter to an end.

The governors also welcomed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the crisis in Rivers State.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, read the five-point communique to journalists at the Akwa Ibom Governors Lodge, where the meeting was held.

Nine of the governors attended the meeting which lasted for about an hour.

Mr Mohammed said the forum expressed concerns about how judgements are being dispensed in Plateau State on election related matters.

He said the governors agreed that the PDP should be strengthened as a powerful opposition party to promote democracy, good governance and accountability.

The governors, he said, requested the federal government to urgently intervene in the economy to stabilise the naira and control inflation.

Mr Mohammed also said the governors appreciated their Oyo State colleague, Seyi Makinde, for attending the meeting.

