Nigeria: Policeman Who Allegedly Robbed Skit Maker Was Dismissed in April - - Lagos Police

31 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Onu Stephen

In a viral video on Tuesday, the skit maker alleged that she was robbed by individuals impersonating police officers on 20 October.

On Tuesday, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command said one of the two men, Sunday Osagie and Ayodele Adeolu, who allegedly robbed and assaulted a famous skit maker, Ekwutousi Philo, was dismissed in April 2023.

In a viral video on Tuesday, Ms Philo alleged that she was robbed by individuals impersonating police officers on 20 October, and it prompted the RRS Decoy Team to swing into action.

On its official X handle on Tuesday, the Rapid Response Squad, a detachment of the Lagos State Police Command, said they cracked down on two individuals who posed as law enforcement officers while committing robbery.

The Decoy Team of the RRS said that following a swift investigation, the team successfully apprehended the primary suspect, Mr Osagie, who was captured on video alongside the skit maker and an accomplice, Mr Adeolu.

The team also recovered two vehicles--a 'korope' with the registration number LA 910 FST and a Toyota Yaris Verso with the registration number FST 656 JD--believed to be linked to the criminal activities.

They said Mr Osagie was previously employed as a Spy/Mechanic by the Lagos State Government in May 2011 but was dismissed from the Lagos State Public Service and dekitted in April 2023.

https://x.com/rrslagos767/status/1719284677779784133?s=20

According to the Decoy Team, the reason behind his termination was a series of serious misconduct, including "absence from duty for six months without permission, illegal duties, and extortion of money from innocent citizens."

Again, Police arrest famous skit makers over prank video

He was dismissed after a thorough review by the Personnel Management Board (PMB).

The RRS commander, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a CSP, also directed that the suspects and the recovered vehicles be transferred to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigations.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.