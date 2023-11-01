Nigeria: Legislative Staff Lock Out Anambra Lawmakers

31 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

The staff of Anambra State House of Assembly Tuesday locked out members of the State House of Assembly from the state legislative complex in pursuit of their demand for financial autonomy of the state legislative arm.

The lawmakers, who were billed to have their plenary, were stopped from entering the assembly complex by the protesting staff.

As early as 7 a.m., the protesters gathered at the gate of the assembly complex, shut the gate and refused the workers, lawmakers and others from assessing the complex.

The protest was part of a decision by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to push for autonomy.

Anambra State chairman of PASAN, Mr Abraham Okoye, said the protest was not to witch-hunt any state government, adding that it was only aimed at pressing home their demand for full financial autonomy of the legislative arm.

When the protest ended, officials of the state PASAN, as well as some principal officers of the assembly and representatives of the executive arm of government entered into a closed-door meeting to sort out the knotty issues.

