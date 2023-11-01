Kenya: King Charles III Acknowledges 'Painful' Past British Atrocities in Kenya

Nairobi — King Charles III expressed his deep regret and sorrow for the past atrocities committed by the British government against Kenyans during their struggle for independence, labeling them as "abhorrent and unjustifiable".

The King, accompanied by Queen Camilla, made these remarks during a State Banquet hosted by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto during their visit to Kenya in October 2023.

At the event, also attended by Opposition chief Raila Odinga, King Charles III addressed the painful past, saying, "There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty - and for that, there can be no excuse."

While he did not offer a formal apology, the King acknowledged the "painful aspects" of the United Kingdom's colonial history. The visit, however, has been marked by demands from rights groups and survivors for a public apology and reparations.

King Charles III expressed his willingness to meet with those who were affected by these historical wrongs to "deepen my own understanding of these wrongs." He emphasized the importance of both sides addressing historical injustices with honesty and openness.

The King spoke of the need for both nations to come together and address the injustices of the past, stating that it would strengthen the relationship between the United Kingdom and Kenya. He quoted Jomo Kenyatta, saying, "Our children may learn about the heroes of the past. Our task is to make ourselves the architects of the future."

The King's visit was overshadowed by the brutal suppression of the Mau Mau uprising in the 1950s, in which over 10,000 people were killed, and others were tortured, marking one of the British Empire's most violent insurgencies. The Mau Mau resistance group remained outlawed and was designated a terrorist organization by the colonial government and subsequent administrations in independent Kenya.

It was not until 2003 that the law was changed, and members of the Mau Mau were finally recognized as freedom fighters.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) had previously called for a public apology and compensation for victims of British historical injustices, demanding that it be "unconditional and unequivocal." They also called for effective reparations in line with United Nations Principles and Guidelines.

Rights groups in Kenya had faced hurdles, with police blocking an attempt by survivors of British Army crimes in Kenya to hold a press conference at the Boulevard Hotel. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was absent during their Majesties' visit, has been an advocate for justice for Mau Mau uprising victims.