Kenya: President Ruto Hosts King Charles III At Mtongwe Naval Base for Marine Commando Unit Showcase

Nairobi — President William Ruto will host King Charles III at the Mtongwe Naval Base, where a program showcasing Kenya's first Marine Commando Unit, trained by the British Royal Marines, is set to take place.

As Captain General of the Royal Marines, the King, along with The Queen, will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Mtongwe Naval Base. During this visit, Their Majesties will have the opportunity to witness the Kenyan Marines, who were trained by the Royal Marines, demonstrate a covert beach landing, highlighting the tangible results of defense collaboration.

Accompanied by the President and the Commander of the Kenyan Navy, His Majesty will proceed to the dais for a salute by the Guard of Honour, followed by the rendition of both the British and Kenyan national anthems, performed by a military band.

Notably, a 10-strong specialist training team from the Royal Marines' 40 Commando provided intensive training for 26 Kenyan Marines over a span of 12 weeks. The first cohort of the newly established Kenyan Marine Commando Unit (KMCU) successfully completed this rigorous training on May 5.

Furthermore, the Royal Marines were instrumental in designing a 500-meter assault course at the Mtongwe Navy Base, where they shared their extensive knowledge and experience, imparting invaluable skills to the Kenyan Marines.

The ultimate goal is to transform the KMCU into an elite fighting force capable of executing specialized amphibious operations to weaken and disrupt threats within the region.

The Kenyan Navy, established on December 12, 1964, precisely one year after Kenya's independence, operates from two main sites: Mtongwe and Manda Bay.

This partnership with the Royal Navy encompasses various training programs in the UK, as well as deploying training teams to Kenya.

Notably, the Royal Marines stationed at the Mtongwe Naval Base are dedicated to Operation SETWISE. This ambitious initiative aims to create the Kenya Marine Commando Unit over a five-year period, with assistance from the United States.