Liberia: UN Hails Liberia As Best Peacekeeping Transitional Nation

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Christine N. Umutoni, says Liberia is the best example of Transitioning from a Peacekeeping-supported country to a self-dependent country.

She notes that the West African nation of less than 6 billion people is carrying out its duties and responsibilities on its own, without assistance from any international bodies, including the United Nations.

Madam Umutoni salutes the Government of Liberia (GOL) for its efforts in maintaining peace and democracy while improving livelihoods of the people.

The UN Resident Resident Coordinator made the commendation here Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at celebration of 78th United Nations Anniversary (UN- DAY) held at One-UN Plaza in Monrovia.

She acknowledges hard work and courageous efforts of the National Security, "for maintaining the peace of the nation, in the midst of confronting challenges."

"As You can see, there was no peace-keeping forces anywhere, no one was responsible for the management of security, during the elections, but the nation, was doing it on its own," she continues, as the audience applauds the Liberian National Security

She praises the security apparatus in Liberia for their selflessness in maintaining the peace, saying "You have shown exceptional bravery, dedication, and professionalism, and we must commend you for your service and your sacrifice."

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

The UN Resident Coordinator reiterates that the country has made significant strides in archiving political stability, since the end of the Civil- War in 2003, noting "We share the joy of sustainable peace in this country and peaceful transition of power through democratic election - a plus to the Government of Liberia."

On behalf of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, she read out a message in observance of the 78th UN- Day held under the Theme: "Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Solidarity Accelerating Actions on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals in Liberia towards, Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for all.

Madam Umutoni describes the United Nations as a reflection of the world as it is - and an aspiration of the world we know it can be.

She reaffirms the UN's commitment to help in building a World of Peace, Sustainable Developments, and human rights while expanding on opportunities and ensuring that no one is left behind.

She reminds United Nations officials of their commitment to building peace, healing divisions, ensuring justice, equality, employment of women and girls, as well as providing life-saving reliefs, while lifting the name of the indispensable organization.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Umutoni also tells her colleagues of their commitment to the principles outlined in the UN Charter that provides an opportunity to reflect on their collective journey as they envision a better world for future generations, adding "On this day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to fostering peace, development, and human rights."

Subsequently, President George Weah commends the United Nations for its tireless efforts over the years in maintaining Peace and Security and achieving cooperation in solving economic-social and humanitarian problems, globally.

Mr. Weah reaffirms Liberia's commitment to the UN as a global organization that promotes and maintains peace while improving social economic conditions around the world. Editing by Jonathan Browne