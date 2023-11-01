Liberia: Weah Hails Liberian Journalists for Strides Made

President George Manneh Weah has lauded Liberian journalists for their coverage of the 10 October 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, noting that media demonstrated resilience in maintaining peace and stability throughout the process.

President Weah made the commendation while speaking at the observance of the 78th United Nations Day Tuesday, 31 October in Monrovia.

This year's UN Day was celebrated on the theme: "Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity, accelerating actions on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals in Liberia towards, Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for all."

President Weah applauds the media for thwarting lies and misinformation during the polls as well as ensuring that peace is sustained.

He calls on officials here to help empower the local media that he notes, are making significant strides towards the progress of Liberia.

He says the Liberian media deserves better, and officials must step up to empower journalists as they endeavor to keep the country peaceful, describing them as front-liners, who play key role in nation-building and improvement of democracy.

At the same time, President Weah commends the United Nations for its tireless efforts over the years in maintaining Peace and Security and achieving cooperation in solving economic-social and humanitarian problems, globally.

Mr. Weah reaffirms Liberia's commitment to the UN as a global organization that promotes and maintains peace while improving social economic conditions around the world.

In a related development, the President also reechoes his commitment to ensuring free, fair, transparent Presidential Runoff election scheduled for 14 November 2023.

"I pledge to continue to uphold the confidence repose in me to guide the process in a free, fair and peaceful manner and form", President Weah re-assures, as he faces main opposition leader, former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai in the runoff.

None of the 20 candidates that went to the polls on Tuesday, October 10, obtained 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast to emerge victorious, but President Weah's ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and the opposition received the highest number of votes and percentages, constitutionally qualifying them for the runoff.

Final results released by the National Elections Commission shows that Mr. Weah obtained 43.83 percent of the total votes followed by Ambassador Boakai with 43.44 percent, respectively. Both candidates similarly went for runoff in 2017, but the Ex-soccer icon won the Presidency. Editing by Jonathan Browne