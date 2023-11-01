Nigeria: 69 Still Missing, 21 Dead Bodies Recovered After Taraba Boat Mishap - NEMA

1 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Sixty-Nine persons are still not accounted for after an ill-fated boat conveying over 100 persons across the stretch of River Benue in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state.

Vanguard on Sunday reported that the boat was en route to Binnari town from Mayorenewo fish market when the incident happened.

In an update posted by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, on its various social media handles, 104 passengers comprising of 42 men, 45 women and 17 children were aboard the motorised boat.

According to NEMA, " Search and rescue operations was activated and out of the 104 passengers, fourteen (14) persons were rescued, Twenty One (21) dead bodies recovered while Sixty Nine (69) persons are still missing.

"Search and Rescue operations have been called off while we reached agreement with local divers to keep watch .

"The Deputy Governor of Taraba State , Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali together with other stakeholders on Tuesday,31st October,2023 visited the scene of the incident."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.