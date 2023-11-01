Nigeria: 69 Still Missing, 21 Dead Bodies Recovered After Taraba Boat Mishap - NEMA

Jalingo — Sixty-Nine persons are still not accounted for after an ill-fated boat conveying over 100 persons across the stretch of River Benue in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state.

Vanguard on Sunday reported that the boat was en route to Binnari town from Mayorenewo fish market when the incident happened.

In an update posted by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, on its various social media handles, 104 passengers comprising of 42 men, 45 women and 17 children were aboard the motorised boat.

According to NEMA, " Search and rescue operations was activated and out of the 104 passengers, fourteen (14) persons were rescued, Twenty One (21) dead bodies recovered while Sixty Nine (69) persons are still missing.

"Search and Rescue operations have been called off while we reached agreement with local divers to keep watch .

"The Deputy Governor of Taraba State , Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali together with other stakeholders on Tuesday,31st October,2023 visited the scene of the incident."