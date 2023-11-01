Nigeria: Insurgency Recovery - Borno, Adamawa, Yobe Revive Primary Healthcare Centres

The over-a-decade-old insurgency has seriously affected the health sector in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, with many health centres destroyed in the three states.

As the North-east recovers from insurgency, the worst affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have embarked on reviving the health sector, particularly Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the over-a-decade-old insurgency has seriously affected the health sector in the states, with many health centres destroyed in the three states.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) Health Resources Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) report indicated that in 2019, only 30 per cent of health facilities in Borno State were fully functional, with 45 and 69 per cent in Adamawa and Yobe states, respectively.

Adamawa

In Adamawa, the executive chairperson of the Primary Health Care Development Agency, Suleiman Bashir, said all the health centres in the 266 wards in the state were now fully functional.

Mr Bashir said that all the centres were rehabilitated with staff and facilities deployed.

The Adamawa Health Commissioner, Felix Tangwami, said that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's administration has placed priority attention on health and would continue to address the needs of the centres for optimal performance.

Yobe

In Yobe State, where 138 health centres are functional, the branch chairperson of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Abubakar Kaumi, called for some incentives for rural women to encourage patronage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kaumi said that the provision of items such as sanitary pads and diapers, would encourage more patients to visit healthcare centres for treatment.

He also stressed the need for accessibility, affordability, quality of care, reputation and convenience as other factors that would encourage patronage.

He urged the government to ensure the maintenance of the facilities, adding that sensitisation of the public on the need to take ownership of the facilities should also be stepped up for sustainability.

Borno

In Borno State, where the government has embarked on rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced persons back to their ancestral homes, Governor Babagana Zulum said that 45 new primary healthcare centres had been constructed and equipped in 19 LGAs.

Mr Zulum also said that 18 general hospitals were also rehabilitated in 13 LGAs within the past four years.

The commitment by the Zulum administration to primary healthcare has few weeks ago earned it an award of excellence from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Coordinator of NPHCDA, Faisal Shu'aib, who presented the award, said the commitment from Borno would be a template in terms of transforming PHC.

"We applaud your outstanding dedication in advancing immunisations and other essential PHC services across the state," the coordinator said.

(NAN)