Nigeria: Female Students Rescued From Bandits in Zamfara Receive Money From Govt - Official

A Zamfara State commissioner says the students received the money from the federal government through the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The rescued female students of the Federal University Gusau (FUG), have received financial assistance from the federal government, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters, Salisu Musa, has said.

Mr Musa announced this in a statement signed by the spokesperson for his ministry, Bashir Kabir in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said the assistance was presented to the victims through the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

"Each of the 14 students received a token of N214,285 cash from the Federal Government.

"On behalf of Zamfara State Government, we appreciate the gesture and the Honourable Minister Dr Betta Edu, for the kind assistance to the students," he said.

He expressed the commitment of the state government towards collaborating with the Federal Government in salvaging the plight of victims of the humanitarian crisis in the state.

The commissioner appreciated the management of the university and the parents of the victims for their patience, understanding, support and cooperation during the sad moment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had paid a one-day working visit to the state during which he commiserated with the university and the victims.

