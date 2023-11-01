Nigeria: Police Speak On Social Media Posts About Arrest of Bandits in Sokoto

1 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Sokoto State police command says the news of the arrest of the bandits quickly spread, reaching far corners of the social media.

The Sokoto State Police Command has refuted claims of the arrest of some bandits in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Spokesperson for the command, Ahmad Rufai, an assistant superintendent of police, made the clarification in a statement in Sokoto, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Mr Rufai said that the police were aware of a viral social media post alleging the arrest of bandits on Monday, which he declared as untrue.

He said, "This unique incident unfolded when nine individuals from Zangon Tashalawa village in Sabon-Birni LGA set out on a journey to attend the wedding Fatiha of their friend, Yusuf Attahiru.

"Dressed in traditional wedding attire (anko) and travelling on commercial motorcycles, they were halted by the local vigilance group members who mistakenly interpreted their festive attires as something more sinister.

"Unarmed and with no ill intentions, they were stopped by the vigilance group members which led to their arrest," Mr Rufai said.

He added that the news of the incident quickly spread, reaching far corners of the social media.

"We want to clarify that these individuals were not bandits, as the viral post claimed. Instead, they were innocent friends on their way to celebrate a joyous occasion," he said.

The police spokesperson also urged the public to remain calm and continue their lawful activities.

Regarding the false information, he stressed that the police strongly disapproved of the spread of false information that may incite the public, and individuals involved in criminal activities would face legal consequences.

Mr Rufai quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama as reiterating that the state remains secure and safe, offering reassurance to the residents.

