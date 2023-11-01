Nigeria: Police Confirm Arrest of 122 Protesters in Rivers

1 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 122 youths in the state who are in the pro-Siminalayi Fubara protest in Port Harcourt over their alleged invasion of the residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule.

The said number of youths led by the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Rivers State Chapter, Chijioke Ihunwo, were arrested at the residence of Amaehwule while trying to gain access into the home of the speaker, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police.

Iringe-Koko said: "Rivers State Police Command, on Tuesday, 31/10/2023 at about 1130hrs, have arrested some group of youths led by Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, who, with intent to commit a felony, went to the official residence of Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, located at Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where they forcefully gained entrance into the Speaker's Residence and maliciously damaged the gate of the house.

"While they were carrying out their nefarious activities at the scene, a distress call was received by the control room of the command, tactical teams were immediately deployed to the scene, where one hundred and twenty-two (122) suspects, including the said Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo was arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt, for a discrete investigation."

She noted that police have made adequate security at the State House of Assembly Complex, including the Speaker's House and other strategic locations and infrastructure in the state to forestall any ugly incident.

