Nigeria: Fuel Tanker Catches Fire On Niger Bridge

A tanker laden with petroleum products fell on the old Niger Bridge at Onitsha and caught fire that spread throughout the entire area last night.

The incident has hindered movement between Onitsha and Asaba in Delta State, forcing motorists to use the 2nd Niger Bridge and meandering the collapsed Upper Iweka - Owerri road end to access the new bridge.

Many people whose businesses are located around the scene of the incident, including those at the popular Abada market on the foot of the bridge, rushed to the market to evacuate their wares last night.

Onitsha and its environs are filled with thick smoke coming from the fallen tanker.

Men of the fire service from both the Onitsha and Asaba have battled to put out the fire, although the debris was still there at press time.

It was gathered that officials of the Federal Ministry of Works would begin the assessment of the extent of damage to the structures of the bridge immediately.