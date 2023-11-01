Nigeria: Onoh Set to Open Multi-Million Naira Zoological Garden, Apartments in Enugu

With last week's Supreme Court decision on the presidential election matters, Dr. Josef Onoh has declared the 2023 political process as concluded and has returned to his hospitality and wildlife conservation business.

Onoh who aspired for the Governorship of Enugu state became President Tinubu's spokesman in the southeast where he was vociferous in the defences of President Tinubu's campaigns.

He was recently sighted at the Artis Royal Zoo in the centre of Amsterdam, Netherlands. Artis Royal is the oldest zoo in the Netherlands and the fifth oldest zoo in the world, opened on the 1st of May 1838.

Onoh who lives in Paris and Nigeria. His love for animals is well known right from his childhood in Edinburgh Scotland was seen in company of various staff of the facility inspecting various enclosures with his team during the sixth day understudy visit which will terminate at Berlin Zoological Garden, Germany.

The European zoological tour is said to be in connection with Onoh's current hospitality and conservation project, Woodland Park Zoo and Apartments, self funded and executed by his Company, Tenerife hospitality group.

Tenerife is the promoter of hospitality outfits such as Jalapeños Mexican grills, Kublai Khan Mongolian restaurant, Terminal 1(Aviators club), Voodoo Lounge, Morehouse hotels, Tenerife Apartments, The Arriba Entertainment Centre, among others.

Woodland Park zoo and Apartments is situated at Iva valley forest reserve, a colonial quarters in Enugu.

The Tourism investment comprises 10 units of 3 bedroom furnished service bungalows, 15 units of serviced one bedroom apartments, 20 units of loft aparthotel, swimming pool, gymnasium, restaurant and lounge.

It has various bicycle rides for all ages, quad bike and hiking experience in the famous miliken hill, horse stables and riding experience. A zoological garden comprising of Giraffes, zebras, Eland antelopes, Cape buffalo, Thompsons gazelles, ostriches, various species of monkeys, Emu, warthogs, porcupines, gaint tortoise, deers, crocodiles, various species of snakes, peacocks, various species of Eagles, griffon vultures, servel cat, mixed bird Avery and lots more.

Guests will experience a once in a lifetime connection with nature and a feeling of Safari adventure while in the centre of the city.

The facility will open to the public in late August 2024 and it's first of it's kind in Nigeria and one of the few personal non bank funded investments undertaken in Nigeria by few investors.

This also will be the first major tourist investment in Enugu state since the last government owned zoo was closed over 20yrs ago and the state zoological garden turned to high brow residential estate.

Similar has just happened in Imo State government owned zoo, bringing to present non existence of any zoological garden in the south east where children can visit.

The Woodland park zoo and Apartments Enugu is therefore coming to fill the vacuum for provision of wildlife tourism will be one of the best individual investment to benefit and place Enugu state in the main stream growing tourism industry.

The project estimated to gulp about N2.3bn of which almost N1.8bn has already been expended. The project is already 70 percent completed. A proposed go cart racing track and Arcade world will be introduced late 2026 which is anticipated to gulp more than N1.7bn at the current forex rate.

Onoh as Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) brought out his creative ingenuity to bare. For him, the task was not just about enforcement for compliance to town planning regulation, but also about creative development in the city planning. Examples of Onoh's introduced city remodel are evident in parklane roundabout, Tunnel/Okpara Avenue junction, Otigba junction, New Haven dual carriage connection, Ebeano tunnel by garden avenue ramp.

He also executed the Government House white lion statues, the memorial plane for 1983 plane crash victims at Akanu Ibiam international airport Enugu, just to mention but a few. Each of the projects initiated and executed by Onoh's leadership of the ECTDA added value and strengthened the city's physical planning.

As the spokesman of Bola Tinubu in the south east, Onoh made significant branding and image launder of the APC presidential campaign in the zone that in the past was not known for patronage of the national ruling party.

He tackled all the oppositions media wars against President Tinubu vigorously and intellectually that non ever were bold to counter his publications due to veracity of facts it mostly contained.