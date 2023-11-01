Nigerian Political Godfathers Behave Like Italian Mafia - Shehu Sani

1 November 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

A former federal lawmaker and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that Nigerian political godfathers, who impose political office-holders against popular will of the people, have a lot in common with the notorious Italian mafia.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the one-time Kaduna Central Senator opined that trouble naturally erupts when the lackey, driven by conscience or new realities, decides to revolt against the unconscionable covenant between the god-son and the god-father.

Shehu Sani wrote: "Most Nigerian Political Godfathers don't anoint their successors on the ground of competence; they anoint and impose them on the ground of loyalty, loyalty not to the state but to lords of power.

"It's a cultish relationship founded on state capture, absolute control of political power, mutual protection, and plunder of state resources.

"Trouble naturally erupts when the lackey, driven by conscience, overbearing influence or new realities, decides to revolt against the unconscionable covenant.

"Nigerian political godfathers have a lot in common with their Italian mafia counterparts."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.