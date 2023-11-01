Nigerian Political Godfathers Behave Like Italian Mafia - Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that Nigerian political godfathers, who impose political office-holders against popular will of the people, have a lot in common with the notorious Italian mafia.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the one-time Kaduna Central Senator opined that trouble naturally erupts when the lackey, driven by conscience or new realities, decides to revolt against the unconscionable covenant between the god-son and the god-father.

Shehu Sani wrote: "Most Nigerian Political Godfathers don't anoint their successors on the ground of competence; they anoint and impose them on the ground of loyalty, loyalty not to the state but to lords of power.

"It's a cultish relationship founded on state capture, absolute control of political power, mutual protection, and plunder of state resources.

"Trouble naturally erupts when the lackey, driven by conscience, overbearing influence or new realities, decides to revolt against the unconscionable covenant.

"Nigerian political godfathers have a lot in common with their Italian mafia counterparts."