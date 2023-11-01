Nigeria: Supplementary Budget - Tinubu, Shettima to Spend N7bn On Residences Amid Nationwide Hardship

The renovation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's official residence and that of Vice-President Kashim Shettima in Lagos are to gulp N7 billion out of the N2.176 trillion supplementary budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The development comes at a time there is nationwide hardship as a result of some policies of the current administration.

Part of the details of the budget obtained by Daily Trust on Wednesday further showed that, N1.5 billion was earmarked to purchase official vehicles for the Office of the First Lady.

These amounts are part of the N28 billion budgeted for the State House in the 2023 supplementary budget.

Other items for the State House include; purchase of SUV vehicles at N2.9 billion and replacement of operational pool vehicles at N2.9 billion.

Also, the renovation of Aguda House will also gulp N2.5 billion while computerization and digitalisation of the State House was allocated N200 million.

Further allocations include N4 billion for the construction of office complex in the State House.

Acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of two EFCC forfeited quarters as State House Complex at Mabushi area of Abuja is to gulp N1.5 billion.

In the same vein, the acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of two EFCC forfeited quarters as State House Complex at Guzape area of Abuja is to also gulp N1.5 billion.

The N2.176 trillion supplementary budget Bill was passed for second reading by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The budget has a Capital component of N1.165 trillion and a Recurrent component of N1.010 trillion.

The breakdown of the allocations to other sectors and agencies shows that, Service Wide Vote takes the lion share of N615 billion followed by the Ministry of Defence with N476.5 billion while Federal Ministry of Works gets N300 billion.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security gets N200 billion; Ministry of Housing, N100 billion; Department of State Services, N49 billion while the FCTA gets N100 billion.

Also, Police formations and Commands were allocated N50 billion; Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), N29.7 billion; Capital supplementation was allocated N210 billion while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gets N18 billion.