Nigeria: Why Ex-NFF President, Pinnick, Sued Davido Over Failed Show

A former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, has instituted a N2.3 billion suit against hip-hop artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over alleged breach of contract.

Pinnick, the owner of Brownhill Investments Company Limited, organisers of the annual "Warri Again Concert" in Delta State, filed the suit before the Delta State High Court in Effurun.

The claimant, through his lawyer, Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem, is asking the court to award N2bn as general damages against Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited.

The claimant is also praying the court to award against Davido the sum of N150m as legal and professional fees and an additional sum of N30m as the cost of filing the suit.

It also wants the court to order the singer "to tender a public apology on all the first defendant's social media accounts and handles and in two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days."

In its statement of claim, the claimant stated that sometime in early 2023, Davido approached Pinnick when they met at the Abuja airport and asked to be engaged for the 19th edition of the Warri Again Concert to be held on October 6, 2023.

The claimant said Pinnick was hesitant to grant the request, but that he eventually did and they agreed on N70m as Davido's performance fee, and that thereafter, the sum of $94,500 (N70m) was paid on April 6, 2023, and the same was duly acknowledged by the defendants.

It said after the payment, Davido did a promotional video ahead of the event failed to show up on the day of the event and that all attempts to reach Davido and his team on the day of the event were futile, adding that it kept the private jet chartered to convey Davido and his team to Warri at the airport in Lagos on standby should they eventually show up.

Consequently, Pinnick's company is asking for the payment of $94,500 as full payment for engaging the services of Davido.