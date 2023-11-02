Nigeria: Rivers Crisis - 'It's Father and Son Problem,' Fubara Speaks On Rift With Wike

Rivers State was thrown into a political crisis when the state lawmakers initiated an impeachment against the governor.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State says the political crisis involving him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, will be resolved.

Mr Fubara spoke on Wednesday when he received a military delegation led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Background

An impeachment plot against Mr Fubara on Monday resulted in the bombing of a part of the Rivers House of Assembly Complex, and some police operatives firing teargas and water cannons at the governor along a road in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Many people, including a former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, have accused Mr Fubara's predecessor, Mr Wike, who is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, of being responsible for the impeachment plot.

The police would later explain that they fired teargas and water cannons because Governor Fubara was in the midst of "aggressive" people who were marching towards the Rivers House of Assembly Complex.

They stressed that they fired the teargas and water cannons to disperse the "riotous and uncontrollable protesters" and maintained that they did not deliberately attack the governor, or even attempt to hurt anyone during the incident.

'Father and Son affair'

While reacting to the crisis in the state, Mr Fubara, in a video clip uploaded on Facebook by Channels TV, said there was nothing wrong for a "father and a son" to have problems, apparently referring to the rift between him and Mr Wike, who helped to install him as governor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what's going on and what's not going on. We are okay; there is no problem," he said.

"If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal.

"There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem, if there is any problem, but I don't think there is anything; whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue," Mr governor added.

Wike reacts

Mr Wike, in his first-ever comments on the crisis, said on Tuesday that the political crisis in the state is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s affairs and that the party was looking into it.

Messrs Wike and Fubara are both members of the PDP.

"It is a party affair, (the) party knows how to resolve their own.... It is not an ethnic affair," Mr Wike said to a delegation of South-south leaders who visited him on Tuesday in Abuja to express solidarity and congratulate him on his appointment as the FCT minister.

"Our party is looking into it. That is what I will say. Every politician has his own interest," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed told reporters at Presidential Villa Abuja, that President Bola Tinubu mediated in the crisis during Tuesday's meeting of the National Police Council, which he (Tinubu) presided over.

"We discussed a very serious national issue that has security implications, and that is the problem emerging in Rivers State. The president, in his usual leadership position, intervened, and that shows there will be peace in that state," Mr Mohammed said.