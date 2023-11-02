Nigeria: Reps Issue 72-Hour Ultimatum to AGF to Submit Report On N100bn Covid-19 Funds

1 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The House is investigating expenditures related to COVID-19 interventions, particularly from 2020 to 2022.

The House of Representatives has given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to present to it a comprehensive report on the utilisation of N100 billion COVID-19 intervention funds.

The fund was allocated by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) between 2020 and 2022.

Bamidele Salam, the chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, issued this ultimatum in Abuja on Wednesday.

He expressed disappointment with the AGF's failure to comply with the committee's resolution to submit the report by 27 October, 2023.

The House had mandated the committee to investigate the expenditure related to COVID-19 interventions, particularly in the years 2020 to 2022.

Mr Salam stated, "A letter was sent to the Accountant General, requesting details of all disbursements according to the Appropriation Act and other interventions provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria to MDAs."

He said the submission deadline was set for 27 October, adding that, as of now, the committee still needs to receive the requested information.

He emphasised the importance of this document for guiding their investigation, while instructing the AGF to submit the report by Friday, 3 November.

The House's resolution came in response to a motion regarding the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2022, allocated to various MDAs.

